Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. 7,201,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,867.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.