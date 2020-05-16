Patron Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 54.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Patron token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX and CoinBene. During the last week, Patron has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $32,339.42 and $1.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02010550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,502,345 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, YoBit, Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

