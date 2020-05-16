Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 2.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $39,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,291,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

