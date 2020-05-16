Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 2.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $36,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 28,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,291,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.