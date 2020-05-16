Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,283,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,839,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

