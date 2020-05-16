PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

NYSE PBF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.09. 4,366,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.74. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBF. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 30,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

