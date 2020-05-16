PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $8.25. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 81,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PCM Fund by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PCM Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 51.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCM Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

