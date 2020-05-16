PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.50

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $8.25. PCM Fund shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 81,800 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.
PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.