PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of PCS Edventures! Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 4,682 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

