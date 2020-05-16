Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

PGC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of PGC stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 61,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.