Personal Wealth Partners Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. 12,444,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

