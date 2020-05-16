Personal Wealth Partners Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.16. 7,132,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,554. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

