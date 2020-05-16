Personal Wealth Partners Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

IJR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,606. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

