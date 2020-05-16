Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,733 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 24,152,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

