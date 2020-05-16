Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. 24,055,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

