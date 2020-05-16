Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 179.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 24,152,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

