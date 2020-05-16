PHI Token (PHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,274.00

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, PHI Token has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $634,243.01 and $22,274.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.02024086 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00087702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00171025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.