Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $67.78. 3,726,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,438. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

