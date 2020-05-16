Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.29

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as high as $7.40. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 9,747 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $43.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

