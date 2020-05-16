Piper Sandler Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 61,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,599. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $337.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,146. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,990 shares of company stock worth $214,113. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

