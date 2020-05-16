Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

PLUG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,174,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.22. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 253.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,727,453.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,115 shares in the company, valued at $909,797.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $4,253,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,885,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,811. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 262,212 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

