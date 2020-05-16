Post (NYSE:POST) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.55.

NYSE:POST traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 457,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,366. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.77. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $112.89.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 23.5% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,807,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Post by 169.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Post by 239.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 494,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 348,886 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth about $3,283,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Post by 57.2% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,567,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,067,000 after acquiring an additional 570,213 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

