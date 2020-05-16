Post (NYSE:POST) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. 457,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,366. Post has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Post by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Post by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

