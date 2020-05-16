Post (NYSE:POST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Post (NYSE:POST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

POST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.88. The company had a trading volume of 457,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.60. Post has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $112.89.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Post will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Post by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

