PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPD from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPD from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 400,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,584. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.07.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

