Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price objective boosted by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,657. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.21. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Premier by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

