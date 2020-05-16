Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $88.00 Price Target at CIBC

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.17.
NYSE:PBH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.
In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
