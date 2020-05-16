Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $88.00 Price Target at CIBC

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.17.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

