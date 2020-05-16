Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 1,205,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,147. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

