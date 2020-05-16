Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.17.
Shares of PBH traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 1,205,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,147. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84.
In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,016,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
