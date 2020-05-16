Private Capital Group LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,437,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $99.13 and a one year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.