Private Capital Group LLC Buys 5,944 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,975. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.