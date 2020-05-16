Private Capital Group LLC Buys 900 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.49. 1,578,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,344. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.