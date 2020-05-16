Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,235. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.26.

