Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.30. 2,607,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.80 and its 200-day moving average is $328.20. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

