Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,652,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,949. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

