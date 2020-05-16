Private Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMC Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. 1,256,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.85.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.