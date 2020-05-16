Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,383,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,407,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.