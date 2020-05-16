Private Capital Group LLC Has $892,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,560,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average is $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $326.90. The stock has a market cap of $197.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

