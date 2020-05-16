Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.27. 30,263,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.