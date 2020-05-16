Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,278,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day moving average is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

