Private Capital Group LLC Sells 9,027 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. 31,499,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

