Privatix (PRIX) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Privatix has a total market cap of $151,685.48 and $6,001.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Privatix token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00043190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.02 or 0.03492838 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00055522 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031155 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001966 BTC.

PRIX is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

