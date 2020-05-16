Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Get Profound Medicl alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medicl from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mackie cut shares of Profound Medicl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE PROF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,960. Profound Medicl has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $11,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medicl (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medicl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medicl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.