PROS (NYSE:PRO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRO. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of PROS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. 191,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,604. PROS has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). PROS had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.