Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.18 ($14.16).

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €10.35 ($12.03). 1,408,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.11 and a 200 day moving average of €11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

