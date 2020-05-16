Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 2nd

Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years. Protective Insurance has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ PTVCB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Protective Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

