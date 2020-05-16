PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ALFFF remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,663. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
