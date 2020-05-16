PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Posted by on May 16th, 2020

Barclays upgraded shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,690. PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.