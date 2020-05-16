PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at SunTrust Banks

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PulteGroup from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.24. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First American Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

