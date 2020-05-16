PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,459. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,735 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

