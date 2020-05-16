QLC Chain (QLC) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $104,640.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02010550 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00087537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00170551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, Binance, Coinnest and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

