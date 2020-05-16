Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Qtum has a total market cap of $148.89 million and $309.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00016438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, OTCBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004755 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,418,980 coins and its circulating supply is 96,699,560 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, Bitbns, GOPAX, Gate.io, Ovis, Bit-Z, Iquant, Bibox, ABCC, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Liquid, OKEx, CoinEx, Poloniex, Bithumb, Exrates, Coindeal, Crex24, Bittrex, BCEX, HitBTC, LBank, Upbit, BitForex, Allcoin, BigONE, Coinsuper, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Bleutrade, DigiFinex, Liqui, Coinnest, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Coinone, Huobi, EXX, HBUS and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

